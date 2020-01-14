Learn Tango with Argentine Masters at Makawao Union Church from Friday, January 17th until Monday, January 27th. All levels are welcome to learn, dance, and fall in love with tango on Maui! Classes will be taught by world famous dance performers Andrea Monti and Adrian Durso. Private classes and technique workshops are also available to book online, or by contacting Tammy at 808-927-0088. $15. 8pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); mauitango.org

