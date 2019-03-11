L.A. Dance Project will perform at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, March 14th. This amazing Southern California dance company is the brainchild of the former Paris Opera Ballet Artistic Director Benjamin Millepied. He was the choreographer for the film Black Swan, and his Maui show will feature a huge collective of world-class dancers. This is a dance show that you definitely do not want to miss! $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo credit Josh Rose

