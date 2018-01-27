Kumu Kahua Theatre: ‘Wild Birds’ at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Kumu Kahua Theatre will present the historical drama Wild Birds at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, Feb. 2 and Saturday, Feb. 3. Written by Eric Anderson, it’s a story about a couple chosen to oversee the education of the children of Hawaii’s ali`i in 1839 Honolulu. The play explores questions of how you enforce discipline on the children of Hawaii’s monarchy and when education becomes a form of imperialism. $28. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy the MACC