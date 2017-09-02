Ku Mai Ka Hula Festival at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Ku Mai Ka Hula Festival will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9. The annual hula event will feature award-winning halau from Hawaii and the continental U.S. There’ll be solo and group performances with male and female dancers in both kahiko (traditional) and ‘auana (modern) hula stylings. Guests can also enjoy a pop-up shop full of made in Hawaii arts and crafts vendors. Food and beverages will be available for purchase in the courtyard.$25. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy the MACC