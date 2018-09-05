Ku Mai Ka Hula Competition at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Ku Mai Ka Hula Competition will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, September 8th. For it’s 13th annual event, attendees can enjoy Maui’s only adult hula competition with male and female dancers, three kupuna halau, and world renowned judges. The event will begin with a Maui-made shopping market and a pre-concert performance with the Napili Kai Foundation and Kumu Hula Holoau Ralar. Go online for more info. $25 for adults and half-price for kids 12 and under. Pre-Concert: 11:45am-12:30pm. Concert: 1pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC