Ku Mai Ka Hula Adult Hula Competition at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Ku Mai Ka Hula- Adult Hula Competition will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, September 14th. For their 14th annual event, the community can look forward to being completely enthralled in Maui’s only adult hula competition. See award-winning halau compete from Hawai‘i, Japan, and the Continental US. Male and female dancers will perform both kahiko (traditional), and ‘auna (modern) hula stylings. There’ll also be made-in-Hawai‘i products, arts and crafts, and food and beverages for purchase. $25. Half-price for kids 12 and under. 1pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

