Ke’ala’iliahi: A Fragrant Offering of Aloha at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

‘Ke’ala’iliahi: A Fragrant Offering of Aloha’ will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, January 12th. The event is presented by Halau Kekuaokala‘au‘ala‘iliahi, under the direction of ‘Iliahi and Haunani Paredes. The event celebrates 15 years of hula, sharing mele and stories from their lei of memories. There’ll also be pre-show entertainment (beginning at 3pm), silent and live auctions, and craft vendors. $36. Show starts at 5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); mauiarts.org

