Check out Judy’s Gang: Shmoovies at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, January 26th. The show will be an exciting collection of performances that fuse a trip through some of the best musical films; Hairspray, Rio, Grease, Burlesque, Coco, and more. Choreographed by Judy Ridolfino, see jazz and tap dance performances by her students. $13. Kids 4 and under are Free. 5-7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/MACC