Joy Harjo in the Green Room

Joy Harjo will be in the Green Room on Thursday, January 30th. Harjo is the current US Poet Laureate, and the first Native American to be awarded the honor. During the presentation, she’ll discuss her poems and inspirations. The presentation will be followed by a courtyard reception and a book-signing. This event is part of the Merwin Conservancy’s Memorial Series. $25. $10/special student price w/ID. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events



Share this:

Comments

comments