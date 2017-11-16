Jo Koy at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Comedian Jo Koy will be back at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Wednesday, Nov. 22. As one of Maui’s favorite comedians, he has explosive stage energy, insightful jokes and family-inspired humor. Comedian Chase DuRousseau will open the show. For a mature audience. He sells out clubs and venues across the nation, so pick up tickets early. $36.50-46.50. Two Showtimes: 7:30pm and 10pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy Facebook/Jo Koy