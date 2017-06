The medium James Van Praagh will go on stage at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, June 22. There, he says he will channel messages, encouragement and guidance from loved ones in the spirit world. His goal is to provide attendees with a comforting awareness and fresh perspective on life and death. $65-95. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy of Facebook/ James Van Praagh