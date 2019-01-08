It’s Only a Play at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei

“It’s Only a Play” will be at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei from Friday, January 11th until Sunday, January 27th. The story goes like this: It’s opening night for a Broadway play called “The Golden Egg.” Virginia is a star hoping to make a comeback, but she’s under house arrest with an ankle monitor. Gus is also hoping to catch his big break. Find out if hilarity ensues. $15-26. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday, 7:30pm, and Sunday at 3pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/ProArts Maui