Into The Woods at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Into The Woods will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center from Friday, August 24th until Sunday, August 26th. In the shadows of trees, curses reverse and wishes come true. Something fanciful and peculiar will happen… magic! Into The Woods is edgy, whimsical, wickedly funny, and an enchanting musical adventure that goes beyond “happily ever after.” $22-$66. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo credit Peter Swanzy