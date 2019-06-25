Inspired by Nature Multimedia Show at ProArts Playhouse

The Inspired by Nature Multimedia Show will be at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei on Saturday, June 29th. Hosted by Ebb & Flow Arts, the event will feature an evening of music, poetry, stage, and short film screenings that have been inspired by nature. Enjoy works by Tony Walholm, Peter Swanzy, Barry Truax, Dom Walczuk, Carlin Ma, Danny Clay, Ovid, Jean Giono, Francis Kane, Sandra Sprecher, and William S. Merwin. Free. 7:30pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-463-6550.
photo courtesy of Robert Pollack
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
