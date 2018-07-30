Iliza Shlesinger at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Iliza Shlesinger will grace the stage at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, August 3rd. Hitting up the MACC for her Elder Millennial Tour, get ready to LOL with the youngest female comedian to hold NBC’s Last Comic Standing Title. You may have seen her on The Today Show, The Tonight Show, The Late Late Show, or Netflix. This should be a super fun(ny) night of comedy! $19.50 – $39.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC