HulaRama 2020 at Grand Wailea Resort

HulaRama 2020 is happening at Grand Wailea Resort begins on Wednesday, January 15th. Hosted by Arthur Murray Dance School of Bellevue (WA), the four-day event is packed with dancing, fun, food, and new friends. Dance modalities include ballroom, Latin, swing, and more. Go online for more information. Grand Wailea Resort, (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-1234; grandwailea.com; arthurmurraybellevue.com

