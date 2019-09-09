Hula Ma’i at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Hula Ma’i will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, September 12th. All are invited for a beautiful evening of Hawaiian culture with ‘oli, mele, and hula. Participating halau include Pa‘u O Hi‘iaka, Halau Kamaluokaleihulu, Halau Na Lei Kaumaka O Uka, and Halau o Ka Hanu Lehua. (Parental discretion advised). $25. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org
photo courtesy of MACC
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
Comments