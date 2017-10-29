Hula Ki`i Performance and Discussion at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Hula Ki`i Performance and Discussion will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, Nov. 4. The performance and the discussion will be based on Hula Ki`i; ways that dancers form Ki`i in their bodies, and how they manipulate puppets made of natural materials like wood, coconuts, shells, kapa and feathers. Hawaiian culture practitioners include Kaponoai Molitau, Auli`i Mitchell and Mauliola Cook. $19. 5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
Photo courtesy the MACC
