See Howie on Maui at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, Dec. 30. Howie Mandel is a comedian and judge from NBC’s America’s Got Talent. He’s got more than three decades worth of experience as an entertainer, so you’ll surely enjoy a night of humor and captivating storytelling. Please note that this show will include adult content. $39-129. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo: Joey Carman