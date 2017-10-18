Honolulu Theatre For Youth perform’s ‘Ouch!’ at Maui Libraries

Honolulu Theatre For Youth will perform Ouch! at two Maui public libraries on Tuesday, Oct. 24. Ouch! is a story about a brother and a sister named Boo and Hoo. They’re happy, but they always seem to get an ouch! The siblings notice that they’re not the only ones prone to injury, so they set out on an adventure with a box of Band Aids to fix all the ouches in the world. Free. First Showing: 3pm. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave.); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org; Second Showing: 6:30pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Honolulu Theatre For Youth