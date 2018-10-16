Honk! Jr. at Historic Iao Theater

A production of Honk! Jr. will be at Historic Iao Theater from Saturday, October 20th until Sunday, October 28th. Attend to see Maui OnStage’s Youth Theater Program present the classic fable of the Ugly Duckling. Ugly looks quite a bit different from his darling duckling brothers and sisters. Feeling rather foul about himself, the little duck finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery. On the way, he meets a slew of unique characters that teach him that being different is not so bad. Saturday at 11am and Sunday at 1pm. $6 – $10. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

photo courtesy of Maui OnStage