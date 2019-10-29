History Theatre’s Hear the Past in Person at Waiola Church

History Theatre’s “Hear the Past in Person” will happen at Waiola Church in Lahaina on Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd. The events feature a talented cast that brings real life stories of Hawai‘i to an intimate stage. Performances include Rev. William Richards (who served as a special envoy to Britain and the United States for the Hawaiian Kingdom), Dr. Sarah Emerson (the first female licensed physician in Hawai’i), and Hali‘a, a woman who’ll give a personal account of the smallpox epidemic of 1853. Light pupus are included. $30/advance; $40/day of. Gates open at 5:30pm. Show begins at 6pm. Waiola Church, (535 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; lahainarestoration.org

photo courtesy of Ryan Morales

