History Theatre at Baldwin Home Museum

History Theatre will be at Baldwin Home Museum on Friday, July 20th. In partnership with Hawaiian Mission Houses (HMH), Lahaina Restoration Foundation will present History Theater, a live performance featuring three professional actors: Rasa Fournier, Albert Ueligitone, and Kevin Keaveney. They’ll portray Annie Alexander, Samuel Kamakau, and Reverend William Richards. Advance reservation is required via email to [email protected] Free. 6:30pm Baldwin Home Museum. (120 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org/baldwin-home-museum/
photo courtesy of Lahainarestoration.org
