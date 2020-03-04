Check out the Gutsy Women Event at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei on Saturday, March 7th. The “Gutsy Women” are comprised of a beautiful and talented group of strong females on Maui. The show will feature music, song, poetry, and more. The event will be hosted by Amorah St. John, and feature the beautiful Jenn Wakefield, Louise Lambert, Lin McEwan, Stephie Garrett, Priscilla Sanders, Makamae, and a trio called Sister Dragonfly. A portion of proceeds will be directed to Women Helping Women Maui. $20. 2pm-3pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; proartmaui.com

photo courtesy of ProArts

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

