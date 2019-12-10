Georgy Gusev & Tom Sewell’s ‘Enigma’ at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei

See Georgy Gusev and Tom Sewell’s ‘Enigma’ is at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei on Friday, December 13th. In 2006, a multimedia installation called “Enigma of the Mill” was presented by Tom Sewell. Showing the activity inside Maui’s sugar mills, Enigma is now transformed with a spectacular and original soundtrack created with world-famous composer and cellist, Georgy Gusev. Surely, the evening will be a multimedia feast for the senses. $50. 7:30-8:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; proartmaui.com

photo courtesy of ProArts Playhouse

