Check out George Lopez ‘The Wall’ Tour at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, February 17th. Known for his smart and witty Latino comedy, Lopez will surely ignite the crowd with a ton of laugh-out-loud moments. This is his one and only show on Maui, so make sure to grab your tickets early. We think this one might sell out! $49.00 – $99.00. 8:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC