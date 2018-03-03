Fights and Delights: Three Chinese Comedies at Seabury Hall 

Fights and Delights: Three Chinese Comedies will be at Seabury Hall on Friday, Mar. 9. The evening will be a showcase of traditional Chinese theater with three contrasting plays that explore comic characters. There’ll be acrobatic contortions, adorable lovers, exhilarating battles and mistaken identities. Presented by the University of Hawaii Manoa Department of Theatre and Dance, the three comedies are “Pi Jin Rolls the Lamp,” “Treasure in the Chest” and “Where Three Roads Meet.” $10 adults, $5 students and youth. 7-9pm. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd, Makawao); Fightsanddelights.space

Photo: Michelle Pitel