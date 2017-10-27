‘Faustwork Mask Theatre: The Mask Messenger’ at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

See Faustwork Mask Theatre: The Mask Messenger at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, Nov. 2. Founded by Rob Faust, the audience will watch and learn that masks are actually magical objects that have the power to transform. The characters in the show were all based on explorations of the Art of Mask, and will perform precise body movements through dramatic vignettes, physical comedy music, poetry and dance. $28. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy the MACC