‘Fame Jr.’ at Ritz-Carlton Kapalua 

A production of “Fame Jr.” will be at Ritz-Carlton Kapalua on Friday, November 30th and Saturday, December 1st. The play will feature Maui Preparatory Academy’s middle and upper school drama students in the Ritz ballroom. The story is set in New York City’s celebrated High School for the Performing Arts in the early ’80s. The story showcases a collection of hardworking students, inspiration, candor, humor, and insight. 7:00-8:15pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua
photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Prep Academy
Comments