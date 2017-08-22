Maui Time

Fall Dance Semester with Maui Academy of Performing Arts

The Fall Dance Semester with Maui Academy of Performing Arts (MAPA) runs from Monday, Aug. 28 to Saturday, Dec. 16. MAPA will offer over 100 weekly classes in all levels of ballet, jazz, hip hop tap, drama, Broadway dance, Acro-flex, contemporary dance and more. The classes are available to children three years and older to adult. No experience necessary! Go online for more information. MAPA Main Studios, (2027 Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-8760; Mauiacademy.org

Photo courtesy Facebook/MAPA

 

