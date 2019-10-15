Watch ‘Evil Dead The Musical’ at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei from Friday, October 18th until Sunday, November 3rd. The play takes elements of three cult classic films: The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and Army of Darkness. It’s considered one of the funniest, craziest, and bloodies theatrical experiences of all time, and it’s just in time for Halloween! $30/GA; $40/Splash Zone. Showtimes: Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm, and Sunday at 3pm. On Halloween, there’ll be two showtimes (7pm and 10pm). Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); proartsmaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/ProArts Maui

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events