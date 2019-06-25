E Kaulele A’e – Hālau Kamaluokaleihulu’s 5th Anniversary at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

E Kaulele A’e – Hālau Kamaluokaleihulu’s 5th Anniversary will commence at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, June 29th. For this year’s celebration, attendees can look forward to a wonderful evening of hula, fellowship, and Hawaiian music. The halau will share the stage with Miss Ho‘omanawanui Apo, Lorna Lim, Natalie Ai Kamauu, Kaumakiwa Kanaka‘ole, and more. $40+. 5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/ Halau Kamaluokaleihulu

