Disney’s The Lion King Junior at Seabury Hall

Disney’s “The Lion King Junior” will be at Seabury Hall from Thursday, July 26th until Sunday, July 29th. Maui Academy of Performing Arts’ Youth Summer Musical Theatre Camp will feature an unforgettable cast of Maui’s talented youth. See them bring the African savannah to the stage with all of your favorite characters traveling from Pride Rock to the jungle and back. $15/Adults, $12/Students; General: $12/Adults, $10/Students; Family Day Special: $10. Schedule: July 26 and July 27 at 7pm; July 28 at 4pm (Family Day); July 28 at 7pm; July 29 at 1pm (Family Day) and 4pm. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org; Mauiacademy.org

photo courtesy of MAPA