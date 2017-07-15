Disney’s Mulan Jr. at Seabury Hall’s Aaliikuhonua Creative Arts Center

Disney’s Mulan Jr. will run at Seabury Hall’s A`ali`ikuhonua Creative Arts Center from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 30. See a selection of talented youth actors re-create the story of Mulan, Maui-style. Watch the story unfold as Mulan and Musha battle with Hans to save the Emperor of China. Brought to you by the Maui Academy of Performing Arts 2017 Summer Musical Theatre Camp. $12+. Showtimes are Fridays at 7:00pm, Saturdays at 3pm and 7pm and Sundays at 3pm. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org;

Photo courtesy of MAPA