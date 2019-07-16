Disney’s Frozen Jr. at Seabury Hall

A production of Disney’s ‘Frozen Jr.’ will be at Seabury Hall’s ‘A‘ali‘ikuhonua Creative Arts Center from Friday, July 19th-Sunday, July 21st. Presented by MAPA, see over 60 of Maui’s students perform their summer musical theater camp finale. Go online for tickets and showtimes. Next show dates are July 26th-28th. $10-$15. Seabury Hall’s ‘A‘ali‘ikuhonua Creative Arts Center, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-244-MAPA; mauiacademy.org/frozen
photo courtesy of WPAA
