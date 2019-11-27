December Joy at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

A production of ‘December Joy’ will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, December 1st. Presented by the Maui Choral Arts Association, guests will surely enjoy an evening of holiday choral music and old favorites. The chorus is composed of over 100 singers, the pianist is Lotus Dancer, and the production is directed by Gary Leavitt. $30 for adults, $15 for students and keiki (18 and under). 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

