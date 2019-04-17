Attend the David Razowsky Finesse Workshops at Heritage Hall in Paia from Wednesday, April 24th until Friday, April 26th. Razowsky is a renowned improvisation teacher, and he’ll be back on Maui to present a three-night workshop on mindfulness, awareness, kinesthetic response, truthfulness, and connectedness. There’ll also be an improv show with Razowsky at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei on Sunday, April 27th. Sign up and find a schedule online. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); facebook.com/mauiimprov

photo courtesy of Facebook/ David Razowsky

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events