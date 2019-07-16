Dancers of Damelahamid at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Dancers of Damelahamid will perform at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, July 19th. Guests can look forward to an exciting show full of dramatic dance, intricately carved masks, a captivating narrative, and compelling performances. The dance company is visiting Hawai‘i for the Asia-Pacific Dance Festival on O’ahu. Here’s your chance to see them on stage at the MACC. $25-$35+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo credit Chris Randle

