Dance Maui at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Dance Maui will be back at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, November 10th. Adaptations Dance Theater’s (ADT) annual dance festival will continue to bring it with a variety of culturally-diverse dance organizations on Maui. See beautiful dance sequences and collaborations on stage at the Yokouchi Pavilion. This is surely one of Maui’s most anticipated dance events of the year! Enjoy a family-friendly afternoon outdoors. Adult tickets are $15 plus applicable fees, and kids 12 and under are free. 2:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo credit Chelsea Fine