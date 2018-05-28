Cyberlesque: A Robotic Cabaret Show at Historic Iao Theater

Cyberlesque: A Robotic Cabaret Show will be at Historic Iao Theater on Friday, June 1st. This cabaret show will be an out-of-this-world, multimedia, futuristic fantasy show with acts from Hawaiʻi burlesque sensation Violetta Beretta, Kit Kat Club Cabaret, Cabaret and Cocktails, Army of SASS, Amy Erickson, Anna Hanson and more. Following the show will be the Silent Space Disco Odyssey. 21+. $20. Doors open at 8:30pm. Show starts at 9pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Cosmos: 2018 Maui Space Odyssey Festival
