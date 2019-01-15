Cooper Shaw Workshop at Heritage Hall in Paia

The Cooper Shaw Workshop will be at Heritage Hall in Paia from Monday, January 21st until Thursday, January 24th. Cooper Shaw is performer, improv professional, and teacher at Hollywood Second City. Attendees will learn ways to build an arsenal of character voices, dialects and accents. Participants will create original characters, and the workshop will culminate in a gala show at ProArts Playhouse on 1/27. To sign up, email [email protected] 6:30-9:30pm each day. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Paia); facebook.com/mauiimprov/

photo courtesy of Facebook/Second City Hollywood