It’s time for Conscious Comedy with JP Sears at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, December 28th. For his second annual Maui show, attendees can look forward to many LOL moments and a chance to “Awaken with JP.” Hear hilarious truth, expand your heart chakra, and enjoy a night of uplifting humor and real-life puns. He’ll be joined by Ted Anderson. Meet-and-greet tickets are available, too. $52-$103/VIP. 6:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

