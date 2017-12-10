There’s a Comedy Show and Live Tapping at VFW Maui in Kihei on Saturday, Dec. 16. The evening will feature Maui comedian Cool Hand Luke, and he’ll be filming his first ever DVD special. Early bird tickets are available at both the Farmacy Bar’s Wailuku and Pukalani locations. Proceeds from ticket sales go to Baldwin High School Class Of 2001 reunion fund. $20. Doors open at 4:30pm. Show starts at 5:30pm. VFW Maui, (2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 808-276-8661
Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Luke Shoup
Comments