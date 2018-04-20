Power Up Comedy is bringing nationally renowned comic Rell Battle to Maui for shows running Thursday, April 26 to Sunday, April 29. Battle is one of the funniest guys in Hollywood: he created Comedy Central’s Roast Battle, has been featured on the Eric Andre Show and stars on both Super Donuts on CBS and House Party on Comedy Central. $10-15. Showtimes: Thursday, April 26: 9pm, Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon in Paia; Friday, April 27: 9pm, Three’s in Kihei; Saturday, April 28: 8pm, Front of House in Wailuku; Sunday, April 29: 7pm, VIBE in Kihei. Facebook.com/mauicomedy

Photo courtesy Trish da Dish