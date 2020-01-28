See comedian Paul Ogata Live at Historic Iao Theater on Friday, January 31st and Saturday, February 1st. Ogata was born and raised in Hawai‘i, and has been featured in numerous comedy productions including his own special on Comedy Central and features on Showtime, HBO, and Live From Gotham. He also won the San Francisco Comedy Competition. The audience is sure to have an evening full of laughs. Maui’s Chino LaForge is the opening act. $25. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; mauionstage.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Paul Ogata

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events



