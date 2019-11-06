Circus Lolo at ProArts Playhouse

Circus Lolo will be at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei from Friday, November 8th until Sunday, November 17th. Circus Lolo is Maui’s very own zany comedy group that combines slapstick fun with brilliant irony. Hilarious acts include crazy costumes, theatrical nuance, well-aged schtick, and razor-sharp wit. Attend the show for knee-slapping fun and entertainment! $17/keiki (12 and under); $35/adults. Showtimes: 7:30pm Friday; 4:30pm and 7:30pm Saturday; 2pm, 4:30pm, and 7:30pm Sunday. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; proartmaui.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Circus Lolo
