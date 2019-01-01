Chris Berry Bana Kuma Band Camp at Awalau Farm in Haiku

Chris Berry Bana Kuma Band Camp will happen at Awalau Farm in Haiku from Tuesday, January 8th until Saturday, January 12th. Berry is a Grammy Award-winner, and will land on Maui in the middle of his Hawai‘i tour. At the camps, attendees will co-create a drum, dance, and multi-instrumental ensemble. At the end of camp, there’ll be a performance. Learn more online. $300 – $375. Awalau Farm, (1008 Awalau Rd., Ha‘iku); 808-878-8091; Awalaufarm.com; Chrisberrymusic.org/events
photo courtesy of Facebook/Chris Berry
Comments