See a production of Charlotte’s Web at Kihei Charter School from Friday, May 17th until Sunday, May 19th. In collaboration with ProArts Maui, this student stage show is presented by Southside Youth Theatre. Students will bring this classic tale alive with all your favorite characters: Wilbur, Timpleton, and Charlotte, of course. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday 7pm, and Sunday at 2pm. $5. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-463-6550; proartsmaui.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/ProArts Maui

