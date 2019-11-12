A production of ‘Catch Me If You Can’ will be at ‘A‘ali‘ikunoua Creative Arts Center from Friday, November 15th until Saturday, November 23rd. Based on the film, it’s a musical set in the swinging ’60s that tells the true story of a famous teenage con artist that’s being pursued by the FBI. $5-$16. Showtimes: Friday & Saturday at 7pm, and Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3pm. ‘A‘ali‘ikunoua Creative Arts Center at Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); seaburyhall.org

photo courtesy of Andre Morissette

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events