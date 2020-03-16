Burlesque for Beginners at The Pole Room in Lahaina

Burlesque for Beginners is happening at The Pole Room in Lahaina every Thursday until March 26th. It’s a fun and flirty introductory series designed to empower and intrigue students in the world of burlesque. The classes will cover basics like bumps, wiggles, grinds, and shakes. The Pole Room welcomes all to learn more about the tantalizing art of tease! Go online for more information. 7:30pm. The Pole Room, (142 Kupuohi St., Lahaina); thepoleroom.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/The Pole Room

